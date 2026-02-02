How to use sesame oil for skin and hair care

African sesame, popularly known for its nutritional benefits, is also making waves in the beauty industry. Packed with vitamins and minerals, sesame oil can be a natural substitute for your skincare and haircare routines. From moisturizing the skin to promoting hair growth, the oil has a lot to offer. Here are five beauty hacks using African sesame that you can try at home.

Tip 1 Natural moisturizer for skin African sesame oil makes for an excellent natural moisturizer. Its rich fatty acid content helps lock in moisture, making the skin soft and supple. Just apply a few drops of the oil on your face after cleansing, and it will help you get rid of dryness without making your skin greasy. Regular use can improve skin texture and give you a radiant complexion.

Tip 2 Hair growth booster The nutrients in African sesame oil promote hair growth by nourishing the scalp and strengthening hair follicles. Massage a tablespoon of this oil into your scalp regularly to improve blood circulation and reduce hair fall. This simple hack can lead to thicker, healthier hair over time.

Tip 3 Lip balm alternative If you're looking for a natural alternative to commercial lip balms, African sesame oil is your best bet. Its hydrating properties keep lips soft and prevent chapping. Just apply a small amount directly onto your lips as needed throughout the day for continuous moisture protection.

Tip 4 Cuticle care solution African sesame oil is ideal for keeping your cuticles healthy. Its moisturizing properties prevent dryness and cracking around the nails. For best results, massage a drop or two of the oil onto each cuticle daily. This simple step not only nourishes but also strengthens the cuticles, promoting healthier nail growth over time.