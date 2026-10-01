These beetroot recipes are mind-blowing!
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Beetroot is a versatile vegetable that can add vibrant color and earthy flavor to your meals. Perfect for rainy days, beetroot recipes provide warmth and comfort. Here are five delightful beetroot recipes that you can easily prepare at home. These dishes are not just easy to make, but also bring out the unique taste of beetroot, making them ideal for cozy indoor dining.
Dish 1
Creamy beetroot soup
Creamy beetroot soup is a comforting dish that combines the natural sweetness of beetroots with creamy textures.
To prepare, cook chopped beetroots with onions and garlic until soft. Blend the mixture until smooth, and add vegetable broth and cream for richness.
Season with salt, pepper, and a hint of lemon juice for balance.
This soup is best served warm with crusty bread on the side.
Dish 2
Beetroot salad with feta cheese
A refreshing beetroot salad with feta cheese makes for a perfect light meal or side dish.
Roast whole beetroots until tender, then slice them thinly.
Toss the slices with crumbled feta cheese, arugula leaves, and walnuts for crunch.
Drizzle olive oil and balsamic vinegar over the salad before serving to enhance its flavors.
Dish 3
Beetroot risotto
Beetroot risotto is an elegant twist on the classic Italian dish.
Start by sauteing onions in olive oil until translucent, then add Arborio rice and cook briefly before adding vegetable broth gradually while stirring continuously.
Once the rice is creamy, stir in grated cooked beetroot, along with Parmesan cheese for richness.
Dish 4
Pickled beetroot slices
Pickled beetroot slices make an excellent addition to sandwiches or salads, providing tangy notes that complement other ingredients beautifully.
Slice cooked beetroots thinly, then immerse them in a mixture of vinegar, sugar, salt, and spices, like cloves or cinnamon sticks, if desired, for flavor enhancement during pickling time.
Dish 5
Roasted beetroot chips
Roasted beetroot chips provide a healthy snack option without compromising on taste or nutrition benefits associated with consuming this root vegetable regularly.
Simply slice fresh raw beets very thinly using a mandolin slicer, toss lightly with olive oil, season generously with sea salt, and then bake at high temperature until crispiness is achieved.
Serve immediately, relishing the crunchy goodness of these homemade treats!