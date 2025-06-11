5 tips to start your jogging journey
What's the story
Jogging is perhaps one of the most accessible and effective ways to boost your wellness.
It requires minimal equipment and can be done almost anywhere.
Not to mention, it enhances cardiovascular health, mood, and stamina.
However, starting out the right way is the key to avoid injury and stay committed.
Here are five tips to help beginners embark on their jogging journey.
Pace yourself
Start slow and steady
As a beginner, your focus should be on building endurance and not speed.
Start with a brisk walk, gradually transitioning into a light jog.
Initially aim for short distances, like one-two kilometers, and increase the distance as your stamina improves.
This way, you can prevent injuries and your body can adjust to the new routine.
Shoe selection
Invest in proper footwear
The right shoes are indispensable for your comfort and injury prevention while jogging.
Opt for shoes that offer good support and cushioning for running.
Head to a specialized athletic footwear store where experts can assist you in finding shoes that fit well and suit your foot type.
Pre-jog routine
Warm-up before jogging
A proper warm-up is essential for getting your muscles ready for the physical demands of jogging.
Ideally, you'd want to spend five to ten minutes on dynamic stretches, like leg swings and arm circles, before you hit the road.
These exercises improve blood circulation and flexibility, drastically minimizing the chances of getting strains or sprains during your workout.
Hydration importance
Stay hydrated
Keeping yourself hydrated is key to doing anything physical, such as jogging.
You should drink water before you hit the road, carry a small bottle if required on longer runs, and even hydrate afterward.
Staying properly hydrated not just supports muscle function, but also regulates your body temperature when you exercise.
This way, you can ensure your body performs optimally and avoid dehydration-related issues.
Body awareness
Listen to your body
Pay attention to how your body feels during each jog session.
If you experience pain or discomfort beyond normal exertion levels, take it as a sign from your body needing rest or adjustment in technique or intensity level used while exercising regularly overtime without pushing too hard too soon.