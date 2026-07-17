Stuffed tomato recipes that taste as good as they look
What's the story
Bharwan tomatoes are an excellent way to add a tangy twist to your meals. These stuffed tomatoes are not just delicious but also make for an excellent presentation on the dining table. You can stuff them with a variety of fillings, making them versatile for different tastes and dietary preferences. Here are five creative ways to prepare bharwan tomatoes, each offering a unique flavor profile and culinary experience.
Dish 1
Spicy masala bharwan tomatoes
Spicy masala bharwan tomatoes are a hit among those who love bold flavors.
To prepare this dish, hollow out tomatoes and fill them with a mixture of spices like cumin, coriander, and chili powder. Add some chopped onions and bell peppers for texture.
Bake the stuffed tomatoes until they are tender but not mushy.
This dish goes well with rice or flatbreads.
Dish 2
Herb-infused cheese bharwan tomatoes
For cheese lovers, herb-infused cheese bharwan tomatoes are a delicious option.
Mix cream cheese with fresh herbs like basil and parsley, and a sprinkle of salt and pepper.
Stuff the mixture into the hollowed-out tomatoes and bake until the cheese is melted and slightly golden on top.
These make for a great appetizer or side dish.
Dish 3
Quinoa-stuffed bharwan tomatoes
Quinoa-stuffed bharwan tomatoes are the perfect healthy option.
Cook quinoa with vegetable broth for extra flavor, and mix it with diced vegetables like zucchini or carrots.
Season with lemon juice for freshness before stuffing into the tomatoes.
Bake until the tomatoes are soft but still hold their shape.
This dish is ideal for those looking for a protein-rich vegetarian meal.
Dish 4
Nutty pesto bharwan tomatoes
Nutty pesto bharwan tomatoes bring together the earthy flavors of nuts and herbs.
Blend nuts like almonds or walnuts with fresh basil, garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese to make a pesto sauce.
Fill this mixture into the prepared tomatoes before baking them until they are tender yet firm enough to hold their shape when served.
Dish 5
Sweet and tangy balsamic bharwan tomatoes
Sweet and tangy balsamic bharwan tomatoes make for an interesting flavor combination.
Drizzle balsamic vinegar over halved cherry tomatoes stuffed with mozzarella cheese. You can also add arugula leaves, if desired.
Roast them in an oven preheated to 200 degrees Celsius for a few minutes. This allows the cheese to melt slightly while keeping its shape.