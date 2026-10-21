5 tasty ways to enjoy bitter gourd
What's the story
Bitter gourd, or bitter melon, is a vegetable often avoided for its unique taste. During the monsoon season, this bitter vegetable can be a great addition to your meals. Not only does it add a distinct flavor, but it also provides several health benefits. Here are five bitter gourd dishes that you can relish during the rainy season, each bringing something unique to the table.
Dish 1
Bitter gourd stir-fry delight
A simple stir-fry with bitter gourd can be a quick and delicious way to enjoy this vegetable.
Slice the bitter gourd thinly, and saute it with onions, garlic, and spices like turmeric and cumin.
This dish goes well with rice or flatbreads, and highlights the natural bitterness of the gourd while balancing it with aromatic spices.
Dish 2
Stuffed bitter gourd for flavor lovers
For those who love bold flavors, stuffed bitter gourd is an amazing option.
Hollow out the bitter gourds, and stuff them with a mixture of mashed potatoes or paneer mixed with spices like coriander powder and chili powder.
Cook them on a low flame until tender.
The stuffing cuts the bitterness while adding an interesting texture.
Dish 3
Bitter gourd chips for crunchy snack lovers
Bitter gourd chips make for a crunchy snack that you can enjoy anytime during monsoon.
Slice the bitter gourd thinly, and fry them till crispy in oil. Sprinkle some salt or chaat masala on top for flavor.
These chips make a great alternative to regular potato chips, and give you the health benefits of bitter gourd.
Dish 4
Bitter gourd curry with coconut milk
A creamy curry made with coconut milk makes bitter gourd more palatable for those who find its taste too strong.
Cook sliced bitter gourds in coconut milk with onions, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, and spices such as mustard seeds and curry leaves.
This dish goes well with steamed rice or appams.
Tip 1
Bitter gourd juice: A refreshing drink
Bitter gourd juice is an invigorating drink that can be had during monsoons for its detoxifying properties.
Blend fresh pieces of bitter gourd with water or lemon juice to cut down on bitterness before straining it into a glass.
Add honey if you want some sweetness without compromising on nutrition value.