Flared jeans are back in a big way! They're a fun, stylish throwback to the '70s, but they also fit right into today's fashion.

The key to rocking flared jeans is pairing them with the right accessories, and bohemian bandanas are a perfect match.

Read on for five bohemian bandana styles that go great with flared jeans. Add a little retro flair to your outfit!