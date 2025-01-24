5 Bohemian bandanas to accessorize flared jeans
What's the story
Flared jeans are back in a big way! They're a fun, stylish throwback to the '70s, but they also fit right into today's fashion.
The key to rocking flared jeans is pairing them with the right accessories, and bohemian bandanas are a perfect match.
Read on for five bohemian bandana styles that go great with flared jeans. Add a little retro flair to your outfit!
Paisley power
Classic paisley print bandana
The paisley print is a boho classic, and it pairs beautifully with flared jeans.
A traditional paisley print bandana in a deep shade like burgundy, navy, or emerald will add dimension to your look.
Tie it stylishly around your neck, or wrap it around your head for a relaxed, carefree vibe.
Flower Child
Floral motif bandana
Floral motifs are a timeless choice for adding a touch of femininity to any outfit.
A bandana with a pretty floral design can take the edge off denim and introduce a splash of color.
Choose lighter, pastel shades for spring and summer, and opt for darker florals during the autumn and winter months to keep your look seasonally chic.
Geometric glam
Geometric patterned bandana
For the boho-chic with a love for all things contemporary, geometric patterned bandanas bring that modern edge you crave.
Designs with crisp lines and contrasting colors make a bold statement.
This style shines when worn as a headband or even knotted around your wrist as a unique bracelet.
These bandanas harmonize with your bohemian spirit, while infusing a touch of modernity.
Tribal tales
Tribal inspired bandana
Tribal-inspired bandanas, featuring complex designs and natural colors, encapsulate the essence of bohemian style.
These accessories often incorporate symbols and patterns that tell stories or celebrate cultural history.
Paired with flared jeans and plain tops, they add a layer of mystery and sophistication to your outfit. This is not just a trend, it's a lifestyle.
Tassel touch
Solid color bandana with tassels
Solid color bandanas may appear basic, but opt for ones with tassels to add texture and movement to your outfit.
Choose contrasting yet complementary colors to your flared jeans, like mustard yellow with indigo denim or deep red with light-wash jeans.
The tassels provide a fun touch without compromising the chic appeal.