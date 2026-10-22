5 chic boho braids you can do in minutes
What's the story
Bohemian braids are the perfect way to add an effortless charm to your hair. These styles are all about relaxed, free-spirited vibes, making them ideal for any occasion. Whether you want to add texture to your everyday look or something special for a gathering, bohemian braids have got you covered. Here are five styles that can easily add a touch of elegance and ease to your hair.
#1
The classic fishtail braid
The fishtail braid is a classic bohemian style that looks intricate but is pretty easy to do.
To create this braid, divide your hair into two sections and take small pieces from each section, crossing them over alternately.
This way, you will end up with a beautiful pattern that looks complicated but isn't.
The fishtail braid is perfect for casual outings and formal events alike.
#2
Messy boho braid
The messy boho braid is all about that laid-back vibe.
Start by loosely braiding your hair into a simple three-strand braid, but do not pull it too tight.
Gently tug at the edges of the braid to loosen it up and create volume.
This style gives off an effortless look, making it perfect for beach days or music festivals.
#3
Crown braid hairstyle
The crown braid gives you an elegant, yet relaxed appearance, as if you have just walked out of a fairy tale.
Begin by parting your hair down the middle, and create two braids on either side of your head.
Wrap each braid around the top like a crown, and pin them in place with bobby pins or hair ties.
This style adds sophistication without being too formal.
#4
Bohemian waterfall braid
The waterfall braid is an exquisite way to add movement and texture to your hair.
Start with a regular French braid, but drop one strand every time you cross it over another.
Letting it fall like cascading water, this style adds a romantic touch, perfect for special occasions or a casual day out.
#5
Side-swept Dutch braid
The side-swept Dutch braid gives you an edgy, yet chic look by braiding down one side of your head instead of straight back.
It gives you the best of both worlds with its inverted technique (like a fishtail). It adds depth while keeping things sleek along one side.
This way, you can show off your features beautifully without compromising on style points whatsoever!