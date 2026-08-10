Love boho style? Try these 5 easy hairstyles
What's the story
Bohemian hairstyles are all about that effortless, free-spirited vibe. These styles are perfect for anyone who wants to add a touch of boho chic to their look. Be it for a casual day out or a special occasion, these hairstyles are versatile and easy to achieve. With just a few simple steps, you can get that laid-back elegance that bohemian style is all about.
Waves & braids
Loose waves with braids
Loose waves with braids make for a classic bohemian hairstyle.
To achieve this look, start by curling your hair with a wide-barrel curling iron.
Once your hair is curled, take small sections from either side of your head, and braid them loosely.
Secure the braids with clear elastics, and let the curls fall naturally around them for an effortless look.
Twisted Crown
Half-up twisted crown
The half-up twisted crown is a perfect blend of elegance and simplicity.
Start by dividing your hair into two sections from ear to ear.
Twist each section away from your face, and pin them at the back of your head with bobby pins.
This style adds an intricate touch without being too fussy.
Messy bun
Messy bun with floral accents
A messy bun is the go-to hairstyle when you want to look effortlessly chic.
Pull your hair into a high ponytail, twist it around itself, and secure it into a bun at the crown of your head.
For that added bohemian touch, adorn the bun with small floral clips or fresh flowers for a natural touch.
Fishtail braid
Side-swept fishtail braid
The side-swept fishtail braid is ideal for those who want to keep their hair off their face while looking stylish.
Start by gathering all your hair to one side, and divide it into two sections like a regular braid, but use thin strands from each section to create the fishtail pattern.
Secure it at the end with an elastic band.
Top knot headband
Loose top knot with headband
A loose top knot, paired with a headband, is perfect for busy days when you need something quick yet stylish.
Pull all your hair up into a high ponytail, twist it loosely around itself at the top of your head, and secure it with pins or an elastic band if needed.
Add a fabric headband across your forehead for extra flair while keeping flyaways in check.