On your D-day, give these braided hairstyles a try!

Braided hairstyles are a classic choice for brides looking to add a touch of elegance and charm to their wedding day look. They can be versatile, allowing brides to choose styles that complement their personal style and wedding theme. From intricate designs to simple braids, these hairstyles can enhance any bridal ensemble. Here are five braided hairstyles that every bride should consider for her special day.

Classic style The timeless French braid The French braid is a timeless hairstyle that adds sophistication and grace. It involves weaving three sections of hair together, creating a beautiful pattern that sits close to the head. This style is perfect for brides who want a neat and polished look. The French braid can be adorned with accessories like flowers or jeweled pins, making it ideal for both traditional and modern weddings.

Boho vibe Bohemian fishtail braid For brides looking for a more relaxed and free-spirited look, the bohemian fishtail braid is an ideal choice. This intricate style involves weaving two sections of hair together in a crisscross pattern, resembling the scales of a fish. The fishtail braid can be worn loose or pinned up, giving it an effortless, yet elegant, appearance. It's perfect for outdoor weddings or beach-themed ceremonies.

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Regal touch Elegant crown braid The crown braid is all about royalty and elegance. It wraps around the head like a crown, made by braiding hair from the front and back. This style is ideal for brides wanting to keep their hair off their face while looking regal. It can be embellished with tiaras or floral crowns, making it suitable for fairytale-themed weddings.

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Flowing beauty Intricate waterfall braid The waterfall braid is a stunning hairstyle that adds movement and flow to any bridal look. This technique involves letting some strands of hair fall through as you braid others over them, creating a cascading effect down your back. The waterfall braid works beautifully with long hair and can be paired with curls or waves for added texture.