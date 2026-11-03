Tired of frizzy hair? These braids can save your look
What's the story
Humidity can make frizzy hair a common problem, especially in the afternoons. Braided hairstyles can be a great way to tame frizz and keep your hair looking neat and stylish. They not only help manage unruly strands but also add an element of elegance to your look. Here are five braided hairstyles that can help you beat afternoon frizz, keeping your hair manageable and chic all day long.
Tip 1
Classic French braid
The classic French braid is a timeless choice for taming frizz.
By weaving three sections of hair together from the crown down, this style keeps everything in place and minimizes flyaways.
It's perfect for medium to long hair and can be worn casually or dressed up for more formal occasions.
Using a smoothing serum before braiding can further reduce frizz.
Tip 2
Dutch braid elegance
The Dutch braid is similar to the French braid but adds a bit more volume by crossing the sections under instead of over.
This technique creates a raised effect, adding texture while keeping hair neatly contained.
Ideal for thick or wavy hair, the Dutch braid can be worn as a single plait down the back or two braids on either side.
Tip 3
Fishtail braid charm
The fishtail braid is a beautiful alternative that gives you an intricate look without much effort.
To create this style, divide your hair into two sections and take small pieces from each side, crossing them over alternately.
This braid works well with medium to long hair and is perfect for those who want something different yet elegant.
Tip 4
Crown braid sophistication
A crown braid is sophisticated and practical, ideal for humid afternoons.
It involves wrapping a single French or Dutch braid around your head like a crown, keeping every strand in place, and looking polished.
This style is especially great for special occasions or when you want to look put-together without much maintenance.
Tip 5
Waterfall braid beauty
The waterfall braid adds beauty and functionality by letting some strands fall through the braid, while others are held up.
This style, which involves creating sections of hair crossed over others, is perfect for those who want a little bit of volume and elegance.
It keeps frizz at bay and gives you a sophisticated look, ideal for any occasion.