5 braided hairstyles to make your wedding look special
What's the story
Braided hairstyles have always been a wedding day favorite, thanks to their timeless elegance and versatility. They can be styled to suit any theme, be it a classic or modern one. Braids can add texture and volume to your hair, making it look gorgeous in photos. Here are five braided hairstyles that can make your wedding day even more special, each with its own unique charm.
French braid
Classic French braid elegance
The classic French braid is a sophisticated choice for brides who want something simple, yet elegant.
This style involves weaving three sections of hair together from the crown down to the nape of the neck.
It keeps hair secure throughout the day while adding an element of refinement.
The French braid can be adorned with accessories like pearls or flowers to match the wedding theme.
Fishtail braid
Bohemian fishtail braid charm
The bohemian fishtail braid is perfect for brides looking for a relaxed, yet chic look.
This intricate style involves crossing small sections of hair over each other, creating a textured appearance similar to that of fish scales.
The fishtail braid can be worn loose or pinned up, depending on personal preference.
Adding floral elements or delicate pins can enhance its bohemian appeal.
Crown braid
Crown braid royalty
The crown braid gives an air of royalty and sophistication, perfect for any wedding.
This style wraps around the head like a crown, made by braiding sections from the front and back.
The crown braid is ideal for brides who want their hair off their face but still want to look regal.
It can be embellished with tiaras or fresh flowers for added elegance.
Dutch braid
Dutch braid modern twist
The Dutch braid, also known as the reverse French braid, is a modern twist on a classic style.
Instead of crossing sections over each other, this technique involves crossing them under, creating a raised effect along the scalp line.
The Dutch braid adds volume and dimension to flat hair types while remaining secure all day long.
Waterfall braid
Waterfall braid romantic flair
The waterfall braid adds a romantic flair to any bridal look.
It is created by leaving strands of hair out as you braid downwards, giving the illusion of cascading water.
This style is ideal for brides who want a touch of whimsy and romance in their hairstyle. It can be worn alone or integrated into other styles, such as updos or half-up, half-down looks.