Want stylish look but unmanageable hair? Try these hairstyles

Monsoon can be a tricky time for hair, but braids are a perfect solution to keep your hair manageable and stylish. They not only keep your hair in place but also give you a chic look, no matter the weather. Here are five braided hairstyles that can withstand the monsoon, keeping you both comfortable and fashionable. Each style is easy to do and requires minimal maintenance, making it perfect for the season.

French braid Classic French braid The classic French braid is a timeless style that works well in humid conditions. It gathers hair tightly from the scalp, minimizing frizz and flyaways. To create this look, start by taking three sections of hair at the crown of your head. Cross the right section over the middle one, then do the same with the left section, adding more hair as you go along. Secure with an elastic band at the end.

Waterfall braid Waterfall braid The waterfall braid is perfect for adding elegance without much effort. This style involves creating a series of cascading twists that look like flowing water, hence the name. Start by sectioning off a small part of your hair near your temple and divide it into three parts. Braid as you would in a regular braid, but drop the bottom strand each time you cross over, letting new sections fall into place.

Dutch pigtails Dutch braid pigtails Dutch braid pigtails are fun and practical for monsoon adventures. This inverted version of a French braid gives extra volume and texture while keeping hair secure on both sides of your head. Part your hair down the middle into two equal sections, then start braiding each side by crossing under instead of over with each stitch.

Fishtail ponytail Fishtail braid ponytail The fishtail ponytail adds a touch of sophistication without compromising on functionality during rainy days. To achieve this look, gather all your hair into a low ponytail and divide it into two equal parts. Take small sections from one side and cross them over to the other alternately until you reach the desired length. Secure it with an elastic band.