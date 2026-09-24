Try these braids to reduce breakage in humid weather
What's the story
Braiding is one of the best techniques to promote hair growth, especially in humid climates. It minimizes breakage, protects the hair from environmental damage, and keeps it moisturized. Here are five braid styles that can help you achieve stronger hair in humid conditions. Each style has its own benefits and can be easily incorporated into your daily routine.
Tip 1
Classic three-strand braid
The classic three-strand braid is a simple, yet effective way to reduce tangling and breakage.
By dividing your hair into three sections and intertwining them, this braid keeps your hair secure and minimizes friction.
This style is ideal for all hair types and can be worn casually or formally.
It also helps distribute natural oils evenly along the length of your hair, promoting overall health.
Tip 2
French braid for added support
The French braid adds an extra layer of support by incorporating more hair as you go along.
This way, the braid stays close to the scalp, minimizing movement and potential damage from environmental factors like humidity.
The French braid is perfect for longer hair, as it keeps everything neatly tucked away while looking elegant.
Tip 3
Fishtail braid for less tension
The fishtail braid is a great option if you are looking for a style that puts less tension on your scalp.
It involves dividing your hair into two sections and alternately crossing small pieces from each side over one another.
This technique distributes weight evenly across the scalp, reducing stress on individual strands.
Tip 4
Box braids for protective styling
Box braids are a popular protective style that involves sectioning the hair into squares or rectangles and braiding each one individually with extensions if desired.
This style protects natural hair by minimizing exposure to harsh elements while allowing it to grow undisturbed underneath.
Box braids can be worn for several weeks at a time without needing much maintenance beyond regular cleansing.
Tip 5
Cornrows as a low-maintenance option
Cornrows offer a low-maintenance option by braiding small sections of hair close against the scalp in straight lines or intricate patterns, depending on preference.
They require little upkeep beyond occasional washing and moisturizing, making them perfect during humid months, when other styles may fall apart quickly due to sweat buildup.