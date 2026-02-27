Restless mind? Try these breathing exercises 

Breathwork practices have been used for centuries to promote calm and well-being. These techniques focus on controlled breathing patterns to help reduce stress, improve mental clarity, and enhance relaxation. For beginners, simple yet effective breathwork practices can be a great way to start their journey toward greater mindfulness and tranquility. Here are five beginner-friendly breathwork practices that can easily be incorporated into daily routines.

Practice 1 Diaphragmatic breathing Diaphragmatic breathing, also known as abdominal or deep breathing, involves engaging the diaphragm fully while inhaling. This practice increases the amount of oxygen that enters the lungs and promotes full oxygen exchange. To practice diaphragmatic breathing, sit or lie comfortably with one hand on your chest and the other on your abdomen. Inhale deeply through your nose so that your abdomen rises more than your chest. Exhale slowly through pursed lips.

Practice 2 Box breathing technique Box breathing is a simple technique that involves four equal parts: inhaling, holding the breath, exhaling, and pausing before repeating the cycle. This method helps regulate breath patterns and induces a sense of calmness. To practice box breathing, inhale deeply through your nose for four counts; hold for four counts; exhale slowly through pursed lips for four counts; pause for another four counts before repeating.

Practice 3 4-7-8 breathing method The four-seven-eight method is a simple way to promote relaxation by controlling the breath cycle. Start by inhaling quietly through your nose for four seconds. Hold your breath for seven seconds. Exhale completely through your mouth, making a whoosh sound, for eight seconds. This practice can help reduce anxiety levels by promoting relaxation response in the body.

Practice 4 Alternate nostril breathing Alternate nostril breathing balances the left and right hemispheres of the brain while calming the mind. Sit comfortably with a straight spine. Use your right thumb to close off your right nostril. Inhale deeply through the left nostril. Close the left nostril with your ring finger. Release your thumb from the right nostril and exhale through the right side. Repeat the cycle several times.