5 bun hairstyles to try this festive season
What's the story
Indian festivals are a celebration of culture, tradition, and joy. One of the most popular styles during these occasions is the bun hairstyle, which combines elegance with simplicity. Not only does a bun keep your hair neatly styled, but it also goes with most traditional outfits. Here are five bun styles that are perfect for Indian festivals, each adding its own charm to your festive look.
Style 1
Classic low bun
The classic low bun is a timeless choice for any festival. It is easy to create and goes well with both sarees and lehengas.
To achieve this look, gather your hair at the nape of your neck and twist it into a loose bun. Secure it with pins or an elastic band.
This style keeps your hair off your face while adding grace to your overall appearance.
Style 2
Braided bun
The braided bun is perfect for those who want to add a little texture to their hairstyle.
Start by braiding sections of your hair from the front or sides, and then twist them into a bun at the back of your head.
This style not only looks intricate but also keeps your hair secure throughout the festivities.
Style 3
Messy top knot
For a more casual yet chic look, go for the messy top knot.
Pull all your hair up into a high ponytail and twist it loosely around itself to form a bun on top of your head.
Let a few strands fall out naturally for an effortless vibe that goes well with modern and traditional outfits alike.
Style 4
Floral embellished bun
Adding flowers to any bun instantly elevates its festive appeal.
For this style, create either a low or high bun as per your choice and adorn it with fresh or artificial flowers matching your outfit's color scheme.
This not only adds beauty but also ties in with traditional Indian motifs commonly seen during celebrations.
Style 5
Twisted side bun
The twisted side bun is perfect for those who want something different from regular center or low buns.
Start by twisting sections of hair from one side toward the back, then wrap them around themselves into one side of the head, securing with pins.
This asymmetrical design gives a modern twist while still being appropriate for cultural events.