Strengthen your calves with these exercises

Calf exercises are important to improve balance and stability, both of which are extremely important for day-to-day activities as well as athletic performance. By strengthening the calf muscles, you can improve your posture, reduce the risk of injury, as well as improve overall mobility. Here are five effective calf exercises that could help you achieve better balance.

Tip 1 Standing calf raises Standing calf raises are a basic exercise that works the gastrocnemius muscle in the calves. For this, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and raise your heels off the ground as high as possible slowly. Hold for a brief moment before lowering the heels back down. Repeat for 10-15 reps to improve strength and endurance in your calves.

Tip 2 Seated calf raises Seated calf raises target the soleus muscle, which is located underneath the gastrocnemius. Sit on a chair with your feet flat on the floor, and place a weight or resistance band across your knees. From here, lift your heels off the ground while keeping your toes planted firmly on the floor. Repeat 10 to 15 times to build muscle endurance and improve balance.

Tip 3 Single-leg calf raises Single-leg calf raises introduce an element of instability that challenges both your balance and strength. Standing on one leg with a slightly bent knee, raise your heel off the ground as high as possible before lowering it back down. Aim for eight to 12 repetitions per leg to ensure both your calves develop evenly.

Tip 4 Box jumps Box jumps are a great dynamic exercise that works several muscle groups, such as calves, quads, and glutes, while also enhancing coordination and balance. Stand in front of a sturdy box or platform at an appropriate height for you. Jump onto it with explosive power from legs. Land softly with knees slightly bent. Step back down carefully after every jump. Repeat eight times per set.