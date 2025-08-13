Have you tasted these rosemary recipes yet?

Rosemary, a fragrant herb with needle-like leaves, is one of those versatile ingredients that can elevate the flavor of just about any dish. Its unique aroma and taste make it an all-time favorite in kitchens all over the world. Whether you want to add depth to your soups or improve the taste of roasted vegetables, rosemary can be your go-to herb. Here are five amazing recipes with rosemary to liven up your home cooking.

Dish 1 Rosemary infused olive oil Creating rosemary-infused olive oil is so simple and adds a delightful touch to salads and bread. Simply heat one cup of olive oil with two sprigs of fresh rosemary over low heat for about ten minutes. Cool it and strain out the rosemary leaves. Store this aromatic oil in a clean bottle for up to one month, and use it as a flavorful drizzle over dishes or as a base for dressings.

Dish 2 Lemon rosemary roasted potatoes Lemon rosemary roasted potatoes make for an extremely easy side dish that goes with anything and everything. Just cut four medium-sized potatoes into wedges and toss them with two tablespoons of olive oil, juice from half a lemon, salt, pepper and two teaspoons of chopped fresh rosemary. Spread them on a baking sheet and roast at 200 degrees Celsius (about 400 degrees Fahrenheit) for 35 minutes until golden brown.

Dish 3 Rosemary garlic breadsticks Rosemary garlic breadsticks are an aromatic twist on regular breadsticks. In a bowl, combine one cup of flour with a half teaspoon each of salt and sugar. Add minced garlic and chopped fresh rosemary, tablespoon each, and half cup warm water mixed with yeast until the dough forms. Roll into sticks; bake at 180 degrees Celsius (about 350 degrees Fahrenheit) for 15 minutes.

Dish 4 Creamy rosemary mushroom soup For creamy rosemary mushroom soup, saute one chopped onion in butter until soft; add three cups sliced mushrooms along with two teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary. Cook until mushrooms soften further then stir in three cups vegetable broth, simmering 10 minutes before blending smooth, adding cream if desired, seasoning accordingly.