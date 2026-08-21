Take your Indian cooking up a notch with cardamom

Cardamom-infused rice is a fragrant dish that pairs well with various curries and vegetables.

To prepare this dish, basmati rice is cooked with whole cardamom pods, cloves, and cinnamon sticks. The spices release their flavors into the rice, making it aromatic and flavorful.

This dish goes well with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian sides, making it an ideal choice for family meals or festive occasions.