Take your Indian cooking up a notch with cardamom
What's the story
Cardamom, a beloved spice in Indian cuisine, adds an aromatic touch to both sweet and savory dishes. Its unique flavor profile can elevate everyday meals into something special. Here are five cardamom recipes that showcase its versatility and charm, giving you an authentic taste of Indian culinary traditions.
Dish 1
Cardamom-infused rice delight
Cardamom-infused rice is a fragrant dish that pairs well with various curries and vegetables.
To prepare this dish, basmati rice is cooked with whole cardamom pods, cloves, and cinnamon sticks. The spices release their flavors into the rice, making it aromatic and flavorful.
This dish goes well with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian sides, making it an ideal choice for family meals or festive occasions.
Dish 2
Spiced cardamom chai
Spiced cardamom chai is a staple in most Indian households.
The tea is prepared by boiling water with crushed cardamom pods, ginger slices, and black tea leaves. Milk and sugar are added according to taste.
The result is a warm beverage that is both refreshing and comforting.
This chai is perfect for kicking back or serving guests who want to experience authentic Indian hospitality.
Dish 3
Cardamom-flavored kheer
Kheer, a traditional Indian dessert, is made by simmering rice or vermicelli in milk until creamy.
It is then sweetened with sugar or jaggery and flavored with cardamom powder for an aromatic touch.
Topped with nuts like almonds or pistachios, kheer makes for an indulgent treat that is perfect for festivals or special occasions.
Dish 4
Aromatic cardamom pulao
Aromatic cardamom pulao combines basmati rice with vegetables like peas or carrots and whole spices like bay leaves, star anise, and green cardamom pods.
The spices are tempered in oil before adding washed rice soaked briefly in water.
This dish is a perfect blend of flavors, making it a great choice for lunchboxes or dinner parties.
Dish 5
Sweet cardamom lassi
Sweet lassi flavored with ground green cardamom is a refreshing yogurt-based drink.
It is prepared by blending yogurt, sugar, and ice cubes until smooth. A pinch of ground green cardamom is added for a subtle spice.
This lassi is served chilled, making it a perfect accompaniment to spicy meals during the hot summer months.