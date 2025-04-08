Cardigans in summer? Absolutely! Here's how to make them chic
What's the story
Summer dresses are a must-have during the warmer months, giving you comfort and style.
But when the temperature dips a little or you want some extra coverage, cardigans become an integral part of your outfit.
Selecting the perfect cardigan can elevate your look without overpowering the dress itself.
Here are five kinds of cardigans that go perfectly with summer dresses and keep you fashionable and comfy all season long.
Cotton comfort
Lightweight cotton cardigan
A lightweight cotton cardigan is ideal for those breezy summer evenings. It offers just the right amount of warmth without being too heavy.
Cotton is breathable and soft against the skin, making it perfect for layering over a summer dress.
Choose neutral colors like white or beige to keep your look fresh and versatile.
Cropped fit
Cropped cardigan style
Cropped cardigans add a touch of chic to any summer dress ensemble.
Not only do they highlight your waistline, but they also allow more of your dress to be visible, keeping it in the spotlight.
This style works beautifully with casual sundresses as well as more formal ones, giving you an opportunity to play around with styling.
Open-front design
Open-front knit cardigan
An open-front knit cardigan makes for the easiest way to layer over summer dresses without any bulk.
The open design allows for easy movement and yet gives you coverage when you need it.
Go for light pastel shades or soft patterns that complement rather than compete with your dress.
Lace detail
Lace-trimmed cardigan option
Lace-trimmed cardigans add an element of elegance to any outfit combination involving a summer dress.
The delicate lace adds texture and interest, while keeping things light enough for warm weather wearability.
Pairing this type of cardigan with floral or plain dresses can create visually appealing contrasts.
Longline elegance
Longline duster cardigan choice
Longline duster cardigans lend dramatic flair when paired with shorter summer dresses, creating a length contrast within outfits themselves.
They flow beautifully as you move around during day-to-day activities outdoors under sunny skies alike.
Opting for neutral tones ensures versatility across various wardrobe pieces beyond just one specific occasion alone, too.