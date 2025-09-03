Love celery? You must try these recipes

Celery is commonly regarded as a boring snack or salad component, but it can do so much more! This versatile veggie can be used to make innovative dishes that may just surprise you. From soups to smoothies, celery's crisp texture and mild flavor can elevate several recipes. Here are five creative ways to add celery to your meals, revealing its hidden versatility and giving your cooking routine a refreshing twist.

Tip 1 Celery and apple smoothie Blend celery with apples for a refreshing smoothie, which is nutritious and delicious at the same time. The natural sweetness of apples goes well with the mild taste of celery, making for a balanced drink ideal for breakfast or an afternoon pick-me-up. Toss in some spinach for added nutrients and lemon juice for a zesty kick. This smoothie is hydrating, loaded with vitamins A and C, making it amazing for health-conscious people.

Tip 2 Creamy celery soup Transform celery into a comforting soup by blending it with potatoes and onions. Start off by sauteing chopped onions until translucent, then add diced potatoes and sliced celery stalks. Cook until tender before blending everything into a smooth consistency with vegetable broth. Finish with cream or coconut milk for added richness. This creamy soup offers warmth on chilly days while giving you potassium and fiber.

Tip 3 Celery stir-fry delight Incorporate celery into your stir-fry dishes for an added crunch that pairs well with various vegetables like bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli. Slice the celery thinly to ensure even cooking alongside other ingredients in your wok or skillet over high heat using sesame oil or olive oil as the base fat source. Season lightly using soy sauce along with ginger garlic paste if desired before serving hot atop steamed rice noodles.