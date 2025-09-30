Try these 5 chair exercises for instant energy

Chair exercises are a simple yet effective way to boost alertness, especially for those who spend long hours sitting. These exercises can be performed easily at your workplace or home, requiring minimal space and equipment. By incorporating these movements into your routine, you can enhance circulation, reduce fatigue, and improve focus. Here are five chair exercises that can help you stay alert throughout the day.

Tip 1 Seated leg lifts Seated leg lifts are a great way to engage your core muscles while sitting. Sit upright in your chair with feet flat on the floor. Slowly lift one leg until it is parallel to the ground, hold for a few seconds, then lower it back down. Repeat this 10 times on each leg. This exercise improves circulation and helps reduce stiffness from prolonged sitting.

Tip 2 Desk push-ups Desk push-ups are an excellent upper body workout that can be done using your desk or any sturdy surface. Stand a few feet away from your desk with hands placed on the edge at shoulder height. Bend your elbows to lower your body towards the desk, then push back up to the starting position. Aim for 10 repetitions to strengthen arms and shoulders, while boosting energy levels.

Tip 3 Seated torso twists Seated torso twists help improve flexibility and engage your abdominal muscles. Sit tall in your chair with feet flat on the floor. Place your right hand on the back of your chair for support and twist your torso to the right as far as comfortable, holding for a few seconds before returning to center. Repeat on the left side, completing five twists per side.

Tip 4 Ankle circles Ankle circles are great for improving blood flow to your lower extremities during long periods of sitting. While seated, extend one leg out in front of you slightly off the ground level. Rotate your ankle clockwise 10 times, then switch direction for another 10 rotations counterclockwise before switching legs.