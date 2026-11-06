Feeling sluggish in the morning? Try these chair exercises
What's the story
Starting your day with a burst of energy can set the tone for a productive morning. Chair exercises are an easy way to boost your vitality without needing much space or equipment. These exercises can be done in the comfort of your home or office, making them perfect for busy schedules. By incorporating these movements into your morning routine, you may find yourself feeling more alert and ready to tackle the day's challenges.
Leg lifts
Seated leg lifts for core strength
Seated leg lifts are an excellent way to engage your core muscles.
Sit at the edge of a sturdy chair with your back straight and feet flat on the floor.
Slowly lift one leg until it is parallel to the ground, hold for a few seconds, and then lower it back down.
Repeat this exercise 10 times on each leg to strengthen your abdominal muscles and improve balance.
Arm circles
Arm circles to enhance circulation
Arm circles are a simple, yet effective, exercise to enhance blood circulation and warm up your upper body.
Sit upright with arms extended out to the sides at shoulder height.
Begin making small circles with your arms, gradually increasing their size as you go.
Continue this movement for about 30 seconds before reversing the direction of the circles for another 30 seconds.
Seated marches
Seated marches for cardiovascular health
Seated marches mimic traditional marching but are performed while sitting down, making them accessible to everyone.
Sit tall in a chair and lift one knee toward your chest while simultaneously pumping the opposite arm forward as if you were walking briskly in place.
Alternate legs every few seconds, and continue marching for two minutes to get your heart rate up.
Torso twists
Torso twists for a flexibility boost
Torso twists improve flexibility in your spine and help with digestion.
Sit straight with feet firmly planted on the ground.
Place your hands behind your head, elbows wide apart, and rotate your torso slowly from side to side, keeping hips facing forward.
Repeat this motion 10 times on each side, feeling the gentle stretch in your back muscles.
Ankle pumps
Ankle pumps for lower limb activation
Ankle pumps activate lower limb muscles, improving circulation, especially if you sit for long periods.
Sit comfortably, extend one leg forward, and flex and point your toes repeatedly.
Do 15 pumps per foot, alternating between feet for two minutes, ensuring each leg gets equal attention.
This exercise is crucial for maintaining healthy blood flow and preventing discomfort from prolonged sitting.