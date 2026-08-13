5 charming villages to explore in the Canary Islands
What's the story
The Canary Islands are famous for their stunning beaches and lively nightlife, but the islands also have a number of hidden villages that are worth exploring. These villages provide a glimpse of traditional Canarian life, away from the touristy spots. From colorful houses to cobblestone streets, these villages are steeped in history and culture. Here are five charming villages in the Canary Islands that you must explore.
Betancuria
Discovering Betancuria's historical charm
Betancuria, located on Fuerteventura, is one of the oldest settlements in the Canary Islands. Founded in 1404, the village is home to several historical sites, including the Church of Santa Maria.
The village's whitewashed buildings contrast beautifully with its natural surroundings, making it a picturesque destination for history buffs and nature lovers alike.
Garachico
Exploring Garachico's volcanic beauty
Garachico, a quaint village on Tenerife's northern coast, was once a thriving port until a volcanic eruption in 1706 altered its landscape.
The village is now famous for its natural rock pools, and cobblestone streets lined with traditional Canarian architecture.
Visitors can explore historical sites like Castillo de San Miguel or relax in one of the natural pools formed by lava flows.
La Orotava
Experiencing La Orotava's botanical wonders
La Orotava, located in Tenerife's lush Orotava Valley, is famous for its botanical gardens and stunning views of Mount Teide.
The village has beautifully preserved colonial architecture, which can be seen in Casa de los Balcones.
Nature lovers will enjoy walking through Jardines Victoria, which has a variety of native plants.
Tejeda
Unveiling Tejeda's mountainous landscapes
Tejeda, a village in Gran Canaria's mountainous interior, is surrounded by breathtaking landscapes.
It is famous for its almond blossoms in winter months.
Tejeda's traditional stone houses blend perfectly with the rugged terrain, making it a perfect spot for hiking enthusiasts looking for scenic trails through pine forests and rocky cliffs.
Teguise
Immersing in Teguise's cultural heritage
Teguise on Lanzarote is a treasure trove of cultural heritage, with its weekly craft market drawing locals and tourists alike.
The village's whitewashed buildings, adorned with colorful flowers, make for a beautiful sight.
The Museo del Timple gives an insight into local music, while the Plaza de la Constitucion is a great place to soak in the lively atmosphere.