5 creative ways to cook with chia seeds
What's the story
Chia seeds, rich in fiber, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids, not only provide nutritional benefits but also add culinary versatility to cooking.
They can help you enhance meals with texture and flavor.
Here are five recipes that explore chia seeds' potential in a variety of dishes, just for health-conscious cooks eager for some kitchen experiments.
Pudding
Chia seed pudding delight
Chia seed pudding is another easy-peasy yet delicious recipe that uses minimal ingredients.
Just mix two tablespoons of chia seeds with a cup of almond milk and let it rest overnight in the refrigerator.
You will get a creamy pudding-like consistency which you can top with fresh fruits or nuts to make it more delicious and crunchy.
It's great for breakfast or a healthy dessert.
Beverage
Refreshing chia fresca drink
Chia fresca is another refreshing drink that you can prepare at home.
Mix one tablespoon of chia seeds with two cups of water, lemon juice, and sweetener to taste.
Let the combination sit for around 10 minutes until the seeds swell and take on a gel-like form.
This drink will keep you hydrated and energetic thanks to its nutrient-rich goodness.
Snack
Crunchy chia seed granola bars
For the on-the-go snacker, chia seed granola bars make a healthy option.
Simply mix rolled oats, honey, peanut butter, and chia seeds together and bake them into bars at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (about 177 degrees Celsius) for 20 minutes.
They ensure you have energy throughout the day while keeping your hunger at bay between meals.
Appetizer
Savory chia seed crackers
Chia seed crackers make for an amazing savory snack/appetizer option that goes perfectly with dips or cheese platters.
To make these crackers, mix ground flaxseeds with whole chia seeds along with water until they form a dough-like consistency.
Roll out thinly before baking at 325 degrees Fahrenheit until crispy golden brown edges appear—roughly 15 minutes per batch, depending on thickness preference.
Breakfast
Vegan chia seed pancakes
These vegan pancakes made using ground flaxseed mixed alongside whole-grain flour and mashed bananas make for fluffy stacks sans eggs!
Throw in some soaked-up, gelatinous-textured, black-speckled beauties called "chia" into the batter mix before cooking each side evenly over medium heat in a skillet lightly greased with oil spray, ensuring a non-stick surface every time.
Serve hot, drizzled with maple syrup, if you like as a topping choice preference.