5 hairstyles that never fail in humid weather
What's the story
High humidity can be a tough challenge for those who love to style their hair. The moisture in the air can make hair frizzy and unmanageable, making it difficult to maintain a polished look. However, there are certain hairstyles that remain resilient even in humid conditions. These styles not only combat frizz but also keep you looking chic and put together. Here are five hairstyles that stand strong against humidity's effects.
Tip 1
Sleek ponytail with serum
A sleek ponytail is perfect for keeping hair off your face while looking elegant. Using a smoothing serum before tying your hair back can tame flyaways and reduce frizz. This style works best on straight or slightly wavy hair, giving you a clean, polished look that lasts throughout the day.
Tip 2
Braided crown for controlled volume
The braided crown is another great option to keep hair controlled in humid weather. By braiding sections of your hair around the head, you create a beautiful design that keeps volume in check. This style is perfect for medium to long hair, giving you an intricate look without the fuss of constant styling.
Tip 3
Low bun with anti-frizz spray
A low bun is a classic hairstyle that never goes out of style, and it is perfect for humid days. Spraying an anti-frizz spray before twisting your hair into a bun can keep it smooth and manageable. This style is ideal for both casual and formal occasions, making it versatile yet practical.
Tip 4
Half-up twist with gel application
The half-up twist is a great way to keep some hair away from your face while letting the rest flow freely. Applying gel on the twisted sections helps keep them in place, even when the weather is humid. This style adds an element of sophistication, without requiring too much effort.
Tip 5
Messy top knot with humidity-resistant products
A messy top knot gives you an effortlessly chic look while keeping things cool on hot, humid days. Using humidity-resistant products ensures that your messy bun stays intact, without turning frizzy or losing shape. This one is perfect for quick fixes when you are short on time but still want to look stylish.