Try these delicious cinnamon desserts today

The versatile cinnamon is the perfect spice to add warmth and depth to desserts. The unique flavor of the spice elevates simple ingredients into delightful treats. Be it classic or adventurous, cinnamon-based desserts are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth cravings with sweet and spicy notes. Here are five treats that are sure to delight.

Sweet rolls Classic cinnamon rolls Cinnamon rolls are a classic favorite, with their soft, fluffy texture and decadent cinnamon-sugar filling. These rolls are usually glazed with a creamy topping, making them sweeter than they already are. Ideal for breakfast or an evening snack, they can be prepared from the scratch or bought off the shelf, ready to bake. The scent of warm cinnamon rolls is enough to get anyone salivating.

Sugary delight Cinnamon sugar donuts Cinnamon sugar donuts are a heavenly combination of crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, and generously coated with cinnamon sugar. These can be baked or fried (depending on your preference) and usually make for a great combination with coffee or tea. They have just the right amount of sweetness (not too much, not too less) making them the perfect anytime snack.

Spanish treat Churros with cinnamon sugar Popular Spanish treats, churros, have taken the world by storm because of their crunchy bites and sweet coating. Churros are made by piping a simple dough into hot oil until golden brown, before rolling them in cinnamon sugar when still warm. Served with chocolate sauce to dip them in, they make for an indulgent dessert option that is impossible to resist.

Fruity twist Apple-cinnamon muffins Apple-cinnamon muffins bring together the natural sweetness of apples and spicy kick of cinnamon, all in one delicious package. These muffins remain moist yet fluffy, all due to grated apples added to the batter. With generous amounts of ground cinnamon, spice blend throughout each bite perfectly balances flavors, making every time you take another bite, an irresistible taste experience!