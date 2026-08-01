How to use teff grain in vegan recipes
What's the story
A tiny grain native to Ethiopia, teff is a staple in many African cuisines. The gluten-free grain is rich in nutrients and has a unique flavor, making it a popular choice for vegan dishes. Here, we explore five classic African vegan recipes that feature teff, highlighting the versatility and cultural significance of this ancient grain. From savory stews to hearty breads, these dishes showcase the rich culinary traditions across Africa.
Dish 1
Injera: Ethiopia's iconic flatbread
Injera is a traditional Ethiopian flatbread made from fermented teff flour. It serves as both a plate and utensil for various stews and salads.
The fermentation process gives injera its distinctive sour taste and spongy texture. It is rich in iron and calcium, making it a nutritious accompaniment to meals.
Injera is usually prepared on a large griddle, resulting in its characteristic circular shape.
Dish 2
Teff porridge: A nutritious breakfast option
Teff porridge is a popular breakfast dish across several African countries.
Prepared by boiling teff grains in water or plant-based milk until creamy, this porridge can be sweetened with fruits or spices, like cinnamon, for added flavor.
Packed with protein and fiber, teff porridge provides an energy-boosting start to the day while being easy on digestion.
Dish 3
Tihlo: A traditional Somali dish
Tihlo is a traditional Somali dish that consists of small balls of fermented teff dough, served with a rich sauce made from lentils or vegetables.
The dough balls are usually steamed or boiled before serving.
Tihlo has cultural significance, as it is often served during special occasions or family gatherings, showcasing the communal aspect of dining in Somali culture.
Dish 4
Teff pancakes: A versatile treat
Teff pancakes are versatile treats that can be enjoyed at any time of the day—breakfast or dessert alike!
These pancakes use ground teff flour mixed with water or plant-based milk until smooth before cooking on a hot griddle, like regular pancakes would be made using wheat flour instead.
They offer an earthy flavor profile unique only found within these ancient grains themselves.
Dish 5
Atayef: Sweet stuffed pastries with teff flour dough
Atayef are sweet pastries stuffed with nuts, wrapped inside thin layers made from either wheat-based batters, but sometimes even alternative ones like those made solely using ground-up pieces derived directly off Ethiopia's beloved staple crop—teffs!
These treats are usually served during festive celebrations, making them perfect examples showcasing how far-reaching the impact truly goes beyond borders alone.