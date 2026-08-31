5 classic bob hairstyles you'll love
What's the story
The bob haircut is a timeless classic that has been in vogue for decades. Its versatility and simplicity make it a favorite among those looking for a chic, yet low-maintenance style. From sleek and straight to wavy and textured, the bob can be tailored to suit different face shapes and personal styles. Here are five classic bob hairstyles that continue to inspire modern-day looks.
#1
Sleek blunt bob
The sleek blunt bob is all about clean lines and minimal fuss.
This style is characterized by its straight cut across the ends, giving it a polished appearance.
Ideal for those with straight hair, this bob adds an element of sophistication without much effort.
It works well with all hair types, but it looks especially stunning on fine hair as it adds volume at the roots.
#2
Wavy bob with bangs
The wavy bob with bangs is a playful take on the classic cut. This style adds texture and movement, making it perfect for those who want a more relaxed look.
The waves can be achieved using a curling iron or sea salt spray for an effortless vibe.
Bangs add another layer of dimension, framing the face beautifully.
#3
Asymmetrical bob cut
The asymmetrical bob cut features longer strands in front, and shorter ones at the back, creating an edgy silhouette.
This modern twist on the traditional bob is perfect for those who want to make a statement with their hair.
It adds interest without compromising on elegance, making it suitable for both casual outings and formal events.
#4
Textured layered bob
The textured layered bob adds depth and volume through layers cut into the hair.
This style is perfect for those with thick or curly hair, as it reduces bulk while enhancing natural waves or curls.
Layers add movement without losing length, making it versatile enough to wear straight or curled.
#5
A-line bob hairstyle
An A-line bob features shorter back lengths gradually lengthening toward the front, creating an elegant angle from nape to chin level.
This flattering cut highlights cheekbones while elongating necklines, giving you an instant lift without drastic changes, like shorter pixie cuts, which may not suit everyone's preferences.