5 timeless bun hairstyles for every occasion
What's the story
The bun hairstyle is a timeless classic, perfect for any occasion. Whether you are heading to work, a wedding, or just want to look sophisticated, buns are versatile and elegant. They can be styled in so many ways to suit different hair types and lengths. Here are five classic buns that never go out of style, each with its unique charm and appeal.
#1
The sleek low bun
The sleek low bun is all about elegance and simplicity. It works best for formal occasions where you want to look polished without any fuss.
To achieve this look, gather your hair at the nape of your neck and twist it into a low bun. Use bobby pins to secure it in place, and finish with hairspray for hold.
This style is perfect for straight or slightly wavy hair.
#2
The messy top knot
The messy top knot is the perfect blend of casual and chic.
This one is ideal for those lazy days or when you are running late but still want to look put together.
Just pull your hair up into a high ponytail, twist it loosely around the base, and secure with a hair tie or pins, leaving some strands out for that effortless vibe.
#3
The classic ballerina bun
If you want a ballerina bun, you need to gather your hair into a high ponytail and twist it tightly around itself to form a smooth, neat bun.
Secure it with pins or an elastic band.
This one is ideal for medium to long hair and gives a polished, graceful look.
#4
The braided bun
The braided bun adds texture and interest to your hairstyle.
Start by braiding sections of your hair before twisting them into a bun at the back or side of your head, depending on your preference.
Secure with pins or an elastic band for extra hold.
This one's great if you want something different, yet sophisticated.
#5
The side chignon
The side chignon adds an element of romance with its asymmetrical design.
Gather all your hair to one side, twist loosely, and pin near the ear or lower down the neck.
This one is perfect for special occasions where you want to add a touch of elegance without being too traditional.