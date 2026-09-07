These iconic hairdos are still worth trying
What's the story
Classic hairstyles are timeless, elegant, and versatile, making them a staple in every woman's beauty arsenal. These hairstyles can be adapted for different occasions and personal styles, making them a go-to choice for many. From the iconic bob to the ever-chic chignon, these looks have stood the test of time and continue to inspire modern trends. Here are five classic hairstyles every woman should know.
#1
The timeless bob cut
The bob cut is a classic hairstyle that has been in vogue for decades. It is characterized by its straight cut around the head at jaw-level, or sometimes slightly longer.
The bob can be styled in different ways, including sleek and straight, or with soft waves for a more relaxed look.
It suits most face shapes and hair types, making it an adaptable choice for many women.
#2
Elegant chignon bun
The chignon bun is another classic that oozes elegance and sophistication.
This hairstyle is created by twisting the hair into a low bun at the nape of the neck, or slightly higher.
It is ideal for formal occasions such as weddings or galas, but can also be worn casually by leaving a few strands loose around the face.
The chignon bun is perfect for those who want an understated, yet classy look.
#3
Timeless French twist
The French twist is a sophisticated updo that has been a favorite for years.
This hairstyle involves twisting sections of hair upwards and pinning them in place along the back of the head.
The French twist gives an air of refinement and is perfect for special occasions or professional settings where you want to look polished.
#4
Classic ponytail perfection
The ponytail is perhaps one of the most versatile hairstyles out there, but it has also been a classic for ages.
From casual outings to formal events, a ponytail can be worn anywhere, depending on how you style it.
A high ponytail gives you an energetic vibe, while a low ponytail looks more sophisticated when paired with elegant attire.
#5
Iconic beehive hairstyle
The beehive hairstyle was all the rage during the 1960s, thanks to its voluminous structure, which was achieved by backcombing sections of hair before smoothing them over the top layer.
The beehive adds height and drama, making it perfect for those who want to make a statement with their hairdo.