These classic hairstyles are perfect for natural hair
What's the story
Natural hair is beautiful and versatile, but it can be difficult to style. However, classic hairstyles can help you embrace your natural texture while looking stylish. These timeless looks are not just easy to achieve but also highlight the beauty of your hair's natural curls and waves. Whether you're heading to work or a special occasion, these hairstyles will keep you looking chic without compromising on comfort.
Elegant updo
The timeless bun
The timeless bun is a go-to for those who want a sophisticated look without too much hassle.
This hairstyle works well with natural hair, as it keeps the curls in place while giving a polished appearance.
To achieve this look, simply gather your hair into a high or low bun and secure it with pins or an elastic band.
Add some hair gel or mousse to tame flyaways and keep everything in place.
Versatile plaits
Classic braids
Braids have always been a favorite for styling natural hair. They are versatile, allowing you to experiment with different patterns and sizes.
From simple three-strand braids to intricate cornrows, the options are endless.
Braiding not only keeps your hair neat but also protects it from damage by minimizing manipulation.
Plus, braids can last for days, giving you a low-maintenance style that looks great.
Balanced look
Half-up half-down styles
The half-up, half-down style gives you the best of both worlds by letting you flaunt your natural curls while keeping some of it neatly tied back.
This way, you can keep your hair out of your face and still enjoy the volume and texture of your natural locks.
Use bobby pins or small clips to secure the top section, and let the rest fall freely.
Natural volume
The classic Afro puff
The classic Afro puff is all about embracing your natural volume and texture.
This hairstyle highlights the beauty of curly hair by pulling it into a high puff on top of the head.
Use an afro pick or wide-tooth comb to fluff out your curls before securing them with a scrunchie or band at the crown of your head.
Creative twists
Twisted updo styles
Twisted updos give a creative spin on traditional styles by adding twists instead of braids or buns alone.
They are perfect for those looking for something different, yet elegant at the same time.
Start by sectioning off small parts of dampened hair, then twist each section tightly before pinning them into place around the scalp area.
This way, you can achieve an intricate design without the need for professional help.