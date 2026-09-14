Long-haul flight? These hairstyles are easy to wear
What's the story
Long flights can be uncomfortable, and choosing the right hairstyle is important to keep yourself feeling fresh and stylish. Classic hairstyles can keep you looking polished, without too much effort. Here are five timeless hairstyles that are perfect for long-haul flights, keeping you comfortable and chic all the way.
Tip 1
The elegant bun
An elegant bun is a go-to option for long flights. It keeps your hair neatly out of your face, while also looking sophisticated.
To create this style, gather your hair into a high or low ponytail, twist it around itself, and secure it with pins or an elastic band.
This keeps your hair in place throughout the journey, and minimizes tangling.
Tip 2
The braided crown
The braided crown is both practical and pretty. It keeps hair away from your face, and it gives a touch of elegance to your travel look.
Start by parting your hair down the middle, then braid each side toward the back of your head.
Pin them together at the nape with bobby pins or small hair ties.
Tip 3
Loose low ponytail
A loose low ponytail is a simple yet effective way to keep hair manageable during long flights.
This style works well for all hair types and lengths.
Just gather your hair at the nape of your neck, and secure it with an elastic band without pulling too tight, so as not to cause discomfort.
Tip 4
Half-up half-down twist
The half-up, half-down twist gives you the best of both worlds—some hair up, some down.
Ideal if you want comfort but do not want to give up on style completely during travel time.
Take two sections from either side of your head near temples, twist them together toward the back, and secure with pins or a small clip.
Tip 5
Sleek low bun
A sleek low bun is ideal if you want a polished look without too much fussiness on board.
Simply smooth back all strands using gel, if needed, and tie them into a tight, low bun at the base of the neck.
Secure with pins, ensuring no flyaways remain visible, even under the cabin lights.