5 side-tuck hairstyles you'll love
What's the story
The side-tuck hairstyle is a simple, yet elegant, way to add some style to your daily look. It involves tucking a section of hair behind the ear or under itself, creating a polished and sophisticated appearance. This versatile hairstyle can be worn for various occasions, from casual outings to formal events. With just a few steps, you can achieve this timeless look that complements different hair types and lengths.
#1
Classic side tuck with bobby pins
For a secure and long-lasting side tuck, use bobby pins to hold the hair in place.
Start by parting your hair on one side, and gather the front section you want to tuck.
Smooth it out with a comb or brush, then gently tuck it behind your ear or under itself.
Use bobby pins to secure the section in place, ensuring it stays put throughout the day.
#2
Braided side tuck for added texture
Incorporating braids into your side tuck can add texture and interest to your hairstyle.
Begin by braiding a small section of hair along the side of your head where you want to create the tuck.
Once braided, continue with tucking as usual, securing it behind your ear or under itself with bobby pins or hairpins.
#3
Sleek side tuck with gel or mousse
For those who prefer a sleek look, using gel or mousse can help achieve smoothness in their side tuck hairstyle.
Apply a small amount of product evenly through damp hair before styling.
Part your hair on one side as usual, then smooth down any flyaways while tucking the desired section behind an ear or underneath itself securely using pins if needed.
#4
Messy side tuck for casual elegance
If you are looking for a more relaxed vibe, go for a messy side tuck. This style is perfect for laid-back days when you want to look effortlessly chic.
Just gather loose strands from both sides and loosely twist them together.
Pin them at the nape of your neck, leaving some strands out for a soft, casual look.