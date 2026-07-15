5 must-try Indian sweets besides coconut barfi
What's the story
Coconut barfi is a popular Indian sweet, but many other delightful alternatives can satisfy your sweet tooth. These alternatives offer unique flavors and textures, making them a great choice for those looking to try something new. From traditional Indian sweets to modern twists, these options provide a variety of taste experiences. Here are five coconut barfi alternatives you might enjoy.
Nutty treat
Kaju Katli: A nutty delight
Kaju katli is another popular Indian sweet made with cashew nuts and sugar. It has a smooth texture and a rich, nutty flavor that many people love.
Unlike coconut barfi, kaju katli is made from finely ground cashews, which gives it a distinct taste.
It is often garnished with silver leaf, adding to its visual appeal.
This sweet is perfect for those who enjoy the richness of nuts in their desserts.
Floury option
Besan burfi: A gram flour twist
Besan burfi is another traditional Indian sweet made with gram flour, sugar, and ghee.
It has a crumbly texture and a unique flavor profile that sets it apart from coconut barfi.
The preparation involves cooking the gram flour until it reaches a dough-like consistency before setting it into pieces or shapes.
Besan burfi is ideal for those who love the earthy taste of gram flour in their sweets.
Pistachio delight
Pista burfi: Pistachio perfection
Pista burfi is another delicious treat made with pistachios, sugar, and milk.
This one has a vibrant green color and a rich flavor that comes from the nuts used in its preparation.
The pistachios are ground into a paste before being mixed with sugar syrup to form this delightful confectionery item.
Pista burfi is ideal for those who love the distinct taste of pistachios in their desserts.
Almond bliss
Almond halwa: Nutty sweetness
Almond halwa is another sweet treat made from almonds, sugar, ghee, and cardamom powder.
It has a creamy texture similar to that of coconut barfi but with an entirely different flavor profile owing to the use of almonds instead of coconuts.
The almonds are soaked overnight before being ground into a fine paste and cooked along with other ingredients until thickened into a halwa-like consistency.
Semolina treat
Rava sheera: Semolina sweetness
Rava sheera, or semolina sheera, is a semolina-based dessert flavored with saffron strands, cardamom powder, and nuts like cashews or almonds.
It is cooked in ghee and sugar syrup until it reaches a pudding-like consistency.
This dessert offers warmth and comfort on cold days, making it a perfect substitute for traditional coconut-based sweets like barfis.