Refresh your day with these coriander drinks

Coriander, a versatile herb, is commonly used in various cuisines for its unique flavor and aroma. But did you know that you can also use coriander seeds to make refreshing drinks? These drinks not only taste good but also have some health benefits. Here are five easy-to-make coriander-infused drinks that can add a refreshing twist to your daily hydration routine.

Tip 1 Coriander seed water Coriander seed water is an easy drink to prepare. Soak one tablespoon of coriander seeds in water overnight. Strain the water in the morning and drink it on an empty stomach. This drink is known to aid digestion and detoxify the body. Its mild flavor makes it an ideal choice for those who prefer subtle tastes.

Tip 2 Coriander lemonade For a zesty twist, try making coriander lemonade. Start by crushing one teaspoon of coriander seeds and mixing them with freshly squeezed lemon juice and honey or sugar to taste. Add cold water and ice cubes for a refreshing effect. This drink combines the tanginess of lemon with the earthy notes of coriander, making it both refreshing and invigorating.

Tip 3 Coriander iced tea To make coriander iced tea, brew some green tea with a teaspoon of crushed coriander seeds. Let it cool down before refrigerating it until chilled. Serve it over ice with mint leaves or lemon slices for added freshness. This drink combines the antioxidant properties of green tea with the digestive benefits of coriander.

Tip 4 Coriander smoothie A coriander smoothie is an excellent way to incorporate this herb into your diet while enjoying a nutritious beverage. Blend fresh mint leaves, yogurt, honey, and a handful of coriander leaves together until smooth. Add ice cubes if desired before serving immediately as an energizing breakfast option or afternoon snack.