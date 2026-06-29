Turn everyday meals into flavor bombs with coriander seeds
What's the story
Coriander seeds are a staple in vegetarian cooking, thanks to their distinct flavor and aroma. These tiny seeds can elevate the simplest of dishes, giving them a warm, citrusy note. From curries to salads, coriander seeds can be used in various recipes to make them tastier. Here are five vegetarian recipes that highlight the versatility of coriander seeds, making them a must-have in your kitchen.
Dish 1
Spicy coriander seed potato curry
This potato curry combines the earthy taste of potatoes with the aromatic flavor of coriander seeds. Start by roasting one tablespoon of coriander seeds until fragrant. Grind them into a powder and add to sautéed onions, tomatoes, and spices like cumin and turmeric. Add diced potatoes and cook until tender. This dish pairs well with rice or flatbreads.
Dish 2
Fresh coriander seed salad dressing
A refreshing salad dressing can be made with coriander seeds for an added zest. Toast one teaspoon of coriander seeds and grind them finely. Mix with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for a simple yet flavorful dressing. This dressing goes well with mixed greens or cucumber salads, giving them an extra layer of flavor.
Dish 3
Coriander seed lentil soup
Lentil soup gets an aromatic twist with the addition of coriander seeds. Start by cooking lentils with onions, garlic, carrots, and celery until soft. Add one teaspoon of crushed coriander seeds along with vegetable broth and simmer for 15 minutes. The result is a hearty soup that is both comforting and nutritious.
Dish 4
Roasted vegetable medley with coriander seeds
Roasting vegetables brings out their natural sweetness, and adding coriander seeds takes it up a notch. Toss your favorite vegetables like bell peppers, zucchini, and carrots in olive oil with half a teaspoon of crushed coriander seeds before roasting them in the oven at 200 degrees Celsius for about 30 minutes.
Dish 5
Coriander seed rice pilaf
Rice pilaf receives an aromatic upgrade with toasted coriander seeds. Heat one tablespoon of oil in a pan; add one teaspoon each of cumin seeds and crushed coriander seeds until fragrant. Add basmati rice along with water or broth; cook covered until fluffy. Serve as a side dish or main course option.