Lentil soup gets an aromatic twist with the addition of coriander seeds

Turn everyday meals into flavor bombs with coriander seeds

By Vinita Jain 11:20 pm Jun 29, 202611:20 pm

What's the story

Coriander seeds are a staple in vegetarian cooking, thanks to their distinct flavor and aroma. These tiny seeds can elevate the simplest of dishes, giving them a warm, citrusy note. From curries to salads, coriander seeds can be used in various recipes to make them tastier. Here are five vegetarian recipes that highlight the versatility of coriander seeds, making them a must-have in your kitchen.