LOADING...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / 5 traditional cornmeal dishes you should try
5 traditional cornmeal dishes you should try
Try these dishes

5 traditional cornmeal dishes you should try

By Simran Jeet
Jun 22, 2026
12:04 pm
What's the story

Cornmeal is a staple in many African cuisines, serving as the base for a variety of traditional dishes. From savory to sweet, these dishes showcase the versatility and cultural significance of cornmeal across the continent. Each dish reflects local ingredients and cooking methods, making them unique to their regions. Here are five African cornmeal-based dishes that highlight this beloved ingredient's diversity.

Kenyan delight

Ugali: A Kenyan staple

Ugali is a popular dish in Kenya, made by cooking cornmeal with water until it reaches a dough-like consistency. It is often served with vegetables or stews, and eaten by hand by pinching off pieces and using them to scoop up accompanying dishes. Ugali is not just a meal but also a part of social gatherings, symbolizing unity and hospitality.

South African comfort

Pap: South Africa's comfort food

Pap is a staple dish in South Africa, similar to polenta. It is made by cooking cornmeal with water until thickened and creamy. Pap can be served soft or firm, depending on preference. It is usually paired with tomato-based sauces or vegetable relishes, making it a comforting meal for many households.

Advertisement

West African classic

Fufu: West African tradition

Fufu is a traditional West African dish prepared by pounding boiled starchy foods like cassava or yams with cornmeal into a smooth paste. This versatile side can be eaten with soups or stews, providing texture and depth to the meal. Fufu's preparation is often a communal activity, emphasizing its cultural importance.

Advertisement

Zimbabwean favorite

Sadza: Zimbabwe's everyday meal

Sadza is Zimbabwe's version of ugali, prepared from finely ground white cornmeal. This dish forms the basis of most meals in Zimbabwean homes. Sadza can be served hot with leafy greens, or spicy sauces, making it a versatile and satisfying meal. Its simplicity and adaptability make it a beloved staple in Zimbabwean cuisine.

Ghanaian specialty

Banku: Ghanaian cornmeal dish

Banku is a unique Ghanaian dish prepared by fermenting corn dough with cassava dough before cooking it into smooth balls. These are served alongside spicy soups. The fermentation process gives banku its distinct tangy flavor profile, which pairs beautifully with savory accompaniments.

Advertisement