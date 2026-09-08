Got makhana? Try these delicious ways to use it
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Nutty roasted foxnuts, or makhana, are a versatile ingredient that can be used in a range of comforting dishes. These light, crunchy seeds are not just a healthy snack but also lend themselves to a variety of recipes that can be enjoyed any time of the day. Here are five cozy recipes featuring nutty roasted foxnuts that are easy to prepare, delicious, and satisfying.
Dish 1
Spicy foxnut chaat
Spicy foxnut chaat is a tangy and spicy treat for those who love bold flavors.
To prepare this dish, roast foxnuts until they are crispy. Mix them with chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and coriander leaves.
Add lemon juice and chaat masala for an extra zing.
This chaat can be served as an appetizer or a light snack.
Dish 2
Sweet foxnut kheer
Sweet foxnut kheer is a comforting dessert that is perfect for any occasion.
Start by roasting foxnuts until golden brown.
Boil milk in a pan and add the roasted foxnuts along with sugar and cardamom powder. Let it simmer until the mixture thickens slightly.
Garnish with chopped almonds, cashews, or both before serving warm or chilled.
Dish 3
Foxnut upma delight
Foxnut upma is a savory breakfast option that combines the goodness of foxnuts with vegetables.
Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, urad dal, curry leaves, and chopped vegetables like carrots and peas.
Add roasted foxnuts and semolina to the mixture, stirring continuously until everything is well combined.
Season with salt to taste, and serve hot.
Dish 4
Creamy foxnut soup
Creamy foxnut soup makes for a warm hug on cold days.
Blend soaked foxnuts into a smooth paste with garlic and ginger.
Cook onions until translucent, then add the paste, along with vegetable broth or water.
Simmer until thickened, seasoning with salt and pepper to taste before serving, garnished with fresh herbs.
Dish 5
Roasted garlic-flavored foxnuts
For those who love garlic, roasted garlic-flavored foxnuts are the perfect snack.
Roast garlic cloves until golden brown, then mix with lightly salted foxnuts in a bowl.
Toss well to ensure even distribution of flavors, and enjoy the crunchy texture and savory taste of this simple yet satisfying dish.