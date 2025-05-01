Beetroot magic: 5 dishes to try today
What's the story
Beetroot, with its vibrant color and earthy flavor, makes a versatile ingredient that can be used in a number of dishes.
From salads to desserts, beetroot can give an interesting twist to your traditional recipes.
Here are five creative ways to use beetroot in your meals.
Each recipe highlights the natural sweetness and nutritional benefits of this root vegetable, adding a fresh perspective to your culinary repertoire.
Fresh twist
Beetroot and quinoa salad
This salad marries the nutty flavor of quinoa with the earthy taste of beetroot.
Cooked quinoa is tossed with roasted beetroot cubes, fresh mint leaves, and crumbled feta cheese for a refreshing dish.
A simple dressing from olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper ties all flavors together.
Not only is this salad colorful, but it is also packed with nutrients like fiber and protein.
Vibrant dip
Beetroot hummus
Beetroot hummus makes for a colorful alternative to traditional hummus.
Blend cooked beetroot with chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, salt and cumin powder in a food processor until smooth, and you have this vibrant dip.
The creamy spread goes well with pita bread or vegetable sticks. Its stunning color makes it an instant hit on any appetizer platter.
Creamy delight
Beetroot risotto
For those who love creamy without dairy products being involved directly (though optional) in the cooking process, beetroot risotto can be an interesting option.
It uses arborio rice which is cooked slowly adding grated beetroots gradually with broth until tender.
Before finishing off, you can stir in some Parmesan cheese if you like just before serving time itself.
The rich hue from beets creates a visually stunning presentation sure to impress guests.
Sweet surprise
Chocolate beet cake
Chocolate lovers would love this moist cake where pureed beets are added to the batter along with cocoa powder, creating a decadent dessert experience like never before.
Not only does the addition make it better in texture, but it also adds a hint of sweetness, balancing the rich chocolate flavor.
This makes for a perfectly balanced overall taste profile, best for special occasions and celebrations alike.
Nutritious start
Beet smoothie bowl
A smoothie bowl with blended frozen bananas, along with fresh, raw, peeled, chopped small pieces thrown in while blending, makes for a smooth consistency achieved across the mixture itself before pouring the contents onto a bowl.
From here, just top it off with favorite fruits, nuts, seeds, granola, etc., to make for a nutritious breakfast option to energize you for the day ahead!