Green jackfruit: 5 must-try recipes

From biryani to burgers, green jackfruit is taking over as the go-to ingredient in every cuisine. Its distinct texture and mild taste make it the perfect substitute in a myriad of dishes. The tropical fruit can be converted into anything and everything, making for a nutritious and satisfying plant-based alternative. Here are five creative ways to add green jackfruit to your meals.

Dish 1 Savory tacos with green jackfruit Green jackfruit works as a filling for savory tacos. Cooked with spices like cumin, paprika, and garlic, it absorbs flavors well and mimics the texture of shredded meat. Just saute the jackfruit until tender, and serve it in taco shells with toppings like avocado, salsa, and cilantro for a delicious meal option.

Dish 2 Hearty jackfruit curry A hearty curry made with green jackfruit gives you a rich and flavorful dish that goes perfectly with rice or flatbreads. Cook the jackfruit pieces in coconut milk along with spices like turmeric, coriander, and chili powder to make a creamy curry base. The fruit's fibrous texture makes it soak up the aromatic flavors beautifully.

Dish 3 BBQ-style pulled jackfruit sandwiches For those who love barbecue flavors, green jackfruit can be cleverly converted into a plant-based alternative to pulled sandwiches. Start by simmering the fruit in your favorite barbecue sauce until it's tender enough to be easily pulled apart. Then, generously heap the flavor-packed jackfruit onto buns and top with coleslaw or pickles for an added crunch and tanginess, making for a satisfying meal option.

Dish 4 Stir-fried jackfruit noodles For an innovative take on traditional noodle dishes, try incorporating green jackfruit. Start by sauteing sliced vegetables, like bell peppers and carrots, with shredded jackfruit. Once tender, combine them with the noodles of your choice. Lightly season the mix with soy sauce or sesame oil for a subtle, yet impactful flavor enhancement. This dish offers a delightful twist, blending familiar textures/tastes in a novel way.