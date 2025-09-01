Edible lavender: 5 must-try dishes

Edible lavender is a versatile herb that can add a unique flavor to a range of dishes. The subtle floral notes of this herb can amp up sweet as well as savory recipes, making it a popular choice amongst culinary experimenters. When used right, lavender can turn ordinary dishes into extraordinary culinary experiences. Here are five creative recipes using edible lavender, offering delightful ways to enjoy this fragrant herb in your kitchen.

Drink 1 Lavender-infused lemonade Lavender-infused lemonade is a refreshing twist on the classic summer drink. Just steep some dried lavender buds in hot water for about ten minutes before straining them out. Combine the lavender-infused water with freshly squeezed lemon juice and sweeten with honey or sugar to taste. Serve chilled over ice for a cooling treat that balances tartness with floral undertones.

Dessert 1 Lavender shortbread cookies Lavender shortbread cookies make a delicate, aromatic dessert. Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, then mix in some flour and finely ground dried lavender buds. Roll the dough into small balls, flatten slightly and bake until golden brown. These cookies go perfectly with tea or coffee, giving you a subtle hint of floral flavor without the overpowering sweetness.

Breakfast 1 Lavender honey yogurt parfait A lavender honey yogurt parfait makes for an elegant breakfast or snack option. Start by mixing plain yogurt with honey infused with dried lavender buds overnight for enhanced flavor. Layer the yogurt mixture with granola and fresh berries in serving glasses or bowls. The combination of creamy yogurt, crunchy granola, and juicy berries creates an appealing texture contrast complemented by the gentle aroma of lavender.

Dish 1 Lavender roasted vegetables Lavender roasted vegetables add a unique twist to side dishes. Toss carrots, potatoes, or zucchini with olive oil and dried lavender buds. Roast at high heat until tender and crispy on the edges, about 30 minutes. This method imparts a subtle floral note, enhancing the natural flavors of the vegetables.