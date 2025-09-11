5 creative recipes using black salt

Kala namak, or black salt, is a staple in Indian kitchens. Its distinctive sulfurous smell and tangy flavor make it a great companion for several recipes. Here are five interesting recipes that use, giving a delicious spin to the regular flavors. Be it your salads or drinks, these recipes will prove how amazing this unique spice can be!

Dish 1 Spicy kala namak chaat Spicy kala namak chaat makes for a delicious street food snack, one that combines boiled potatoes, chickpeas, and an array of spices. The addition of kala namak takes the dish to another level with its pungent flavor profile. For this chaat, mix diced potatoes and chickpeas with chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and coriander leaves. Generously sprinkle kala namak along with cumin powder and lemon juice for an extra zing.

Drink 1 Refreshing kala namak lemonade Adding depth to the flavor of the classic drink, kala namak lemonade provides the perfect refreshing twist. Squeeze fresh lemons in cold water and stir in sugar until dissolved to make this drink. Add a pinch of kala namak for its unique taste and some mint leaves for freshness. Serve chilled over ice cubes for a re-energizing summer drink that tantalizes your taste buds.

Dish 2 Tangy kala namak raita Tangy kala namak raita is an easy-to-make side dish that goes well with spicy meals. You can also relish it alone as a cooling snack. Mix yogurt with grated cucumber or finely chopped vegetables (like carrots or radishes) in a bowl. Season it with roasted cumin powder along with generous pinches of kala namak before garnishing it with fresh coriander leaves.

Snack 1 Flavorful kala namak popcorn Flavorful kala namak popcorn makes for an exciting movie night treat. Pop regular popcorn kernels at home using oil, butter, or ghee, as per preference. Season lightly but evenly coat each kernel after popping them up hot from stove-top, microwave oven or air-popper machine. Then, sprinkle some freshly ground black pepper if desired too!