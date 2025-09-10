Roasted buckwheat: 5 must-try recipes

Roasted buckwheat groats (also known as kasha) are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be added to a range of dishes. Gluten-free and fiber-rich, they make a great addition to anyone looking to diversify their diet. Here are five creative recipes using roasted buckwheat groats that'll add amazing flavors and textures to your meals. From breakfast bowls to savory dinners, you'll love these!

Dish 1 Buckwheat breakfast bowl Start your day with a hearty buckwheat breakfast bowl. Just cook the roasted buckwheat groats till tender and mix them with almond milk for creaminess. Top with sliced bananas, a handful of berries and a sprinkle of cinnamon for natural sweetness. Drizzle with chopped nuts/seeds to get added crunch. This nutritious bowl is not only filling but also gives you sustained energy throughout the morning.

Dish 2 Savory buckwheat pilaf For a savory side or main dish, try making a buckwheat pilaf. Saute onions and garlic in olive oil until fragrant, then add roasted buckwheat groats along with vegetable broth. Let it simmer until the liquid is absorbed and the grains are tender. Stir in cooked vegetables like bell peppers or peas for color and flavor. Garnish with fresh herbs such as parsley or cilantro before serving.

Dish 3 Buckwheat veggie stir-fry Make a quick, healthy meal by adding roasted buckwheat to your favorite stir-fry recipe. Start by cooking the groats on their own until they are the desired tenderness; set aside as you saute assorted vegetables (broccoli, carrots, snap peas) in sesame oil over high heat until crisp-tender. Toss everything together just before serving along with soy sauce or tamari seasoning if desired.

Dish 4 Stuffed bell peppers with buckwheat filling Stuffed bell peppers make an appealing presentation at any mealtime gathering! Prepare filling using cooked roasted buckwheat mixed alongside black beans (or other legumes), diced tomatoes (fresh or canned), corn kernels, plus spices like cumin, paprika, and chili powder to taste. Fill halved, hollowed-out pepper shells generously, then bake on a covered, foil-lined tray for about 30 minutes till heated through and thoroughly softened.