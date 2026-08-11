5 gorgeous updos for a fresh hairstyle
What's the story
Protective hairstyles are a must for the health and growth of natural hair. They minimize manipulation and shield hair from environmental damage. Updos are a great way to keep your hair protected while flaunting your unique style. Here, we bring you five creative updos that are perfect for natural hair, each offering a different way to keep your locks safe and stylish at the same time.
Tip 1
Twisted crown updo
The twisted crown updo is a classic that gives an elegant touch while protecting your hair.
For this style, twist sections of your hair and pin them around your head like a crown.
This way, you minimize breakage due to less manipulation. Plus, it keeps your ends tucked away, minimizing split ends and tangling.
Tip 2
Braided bun delight
A braided bun is another versatile option that can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion.
Start by braiding all your hair or just a portion of it before twisting it into a bun at the back or top of your head.
This style keeps the scalp tension low while securing the hair firmly in place, reducing frizz and flyaways.
Tip 3
Pineapple ponytail magic
The pineapple ponytail is ideal for those with curly or coily textures who want to keep their curls intact while protecting them overnight or during the day.
Simply gather all your hair at the top of your head in a loose ponytail resembling a pineapple shape.
This method prevents flattening curls and keeps moisture locked in.
Tip 4
Flat twist updo elegance
Flat twists are similar to cornrows but easier to do yourself at home.
They give you an elegant look without too much tension on the scalp.
Part your hair into sections, twist each section close to the scalp, and pin them into place for an updo that lasts longer than regular styles.
Tip 5
High puff perfection
The high puff is perfect for those who want volume without compromising on protection.
Simply gather all your natural hair into one high puff using an elastic band or scrunchie.
This way, you avoid pulling on individual strands, which could cause breakage over time.