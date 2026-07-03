Combine the sweet and tangy flavors of salak with fresh greens and a citrus dressing for a refreshing salad

Love trying new fruits? Try these salak fruit recipes

By Vinita Jain 05:30 am Jul 03, 202605:30 am

What's the story

Salak, also known as snake fruit, is a tropical fruit with a unique scaly skin and sweet-tart flavor. This versatile fruit can be used in several culinary creations, adding an exotic touch to your dishes. Here are five creative ways to use salak in your cooking, each offering a different taste experience. Whether you're looking to impress guests or try something new at home, these ideas will inspire you to explore the possibilities of this intriguing fruit.