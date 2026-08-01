Creative ways to enjoy melon seeds
What's the story
Egusi seeds (melon seeds), a staple in West African cuisine, are not just nutritious but also versatile. These seeds can be transformed into a variety of dishes that go beyond the traditional. From soups to snacks, egusi seeds offer endless possibilities for culinary creativity. Here are five innovative ways to enjoy egusi seeds, each bringing out a unique aspect of this ingredient's potential.
Dish 1
Egusi seed pancakes
Egusi seed pancakes are a nutritious twist on the classic breakfast dish.
By grinding egusi seeds into a fine flour, you can create a batter that is rich in protein and healthy fats.
Mix the flour with water, salt, and spices to taste, then cook on a hot griddle until golden brown.
These pancakes make an excellent base for savory toppings, or can be enjoyed plain as a hearty breakfast option.
Dish 2
Egusi seed energy bars
For those looking for a quick energy boost, egusi seed energy bars are an ideal snack.
Blend ground egusi seeds with oats, honey or maple syrup, and dried fruits like raisins or cranberries.
Press the mixture into a baking dish, and refrigerate until firm. Cut into bars for an easy-to-carry snack that provides sustained energy throughout the day.
Dish 3
Egusi seed pesto
Transforming egusi seeds into pesto offers an exciting alternative to traditional nut-based sauces.
Simply blend roasted egusi seeds with fresh basil leaves, garlic cloves, olive oil, lemon juice, and Parmesan cheese (optional) until smooth.
This vibrant green sauce can be used as a pasta dressing or as a spread on sandwiches and wraps.
Dish 4
Egusi seed crackers
Egusi seed crackers provide a crunchy snack option that is both delicious and nutritious.
Combine ground egusi seeds with whole wheat flour or almond flour, water, salt, and herbs like rosemary or thyme.
Roll out the dough thinly, and cut it into shapes before baking at high temperature until crisp.
Dish 5
Egusi seed smoothie bowl
For breakfast lovers who enjoy smoothie bowls, adding ground egusi seeds enhances texture and nutrition without altering flavor significantly.
Blend bananas, spinach, almond milk, and chia seeds together until smooth.
Pour into a bowl, then top with sliced fruits, nuts, and granola for added crunchiness and visual appeal.