5 pea-based foods you should try
What's the story
Peas are a versatile and nutritious legume that can be used in a variety of dishes. They are packed with protein, fiber, and essential vitamins, making them a great addition to any diet. If you're looking to switch up your meals with some pea-based alternatives, here are five delicious options that can easily replace traditional ingredients in your cooking.
#1
Pea protein powder for smoothies
Pea protein powder is a popular choice for those wanting to up their protein intake without dairy or soy. It mixes well into smoothies, giving you a plant-based protein boost.
Pea protein is rich in iron and contains all nine essential amino acids.
It makes an excellent post-workout recovery option or a meal replacement for those on the go.
#2
Split pea soup as a hearty meal
Split pea soup is a classic dish that provides warmth and nourishment.
Made from dried split peas, this soup is high in fiber and protein, making it filling and nutritious.
You can add vegetables like carrots and celery to enhance the flavor and texture.
Split pea soup can be enjoyed as a main course or as an accompaniment to salads or bread.
#3
Pea flour for gluten-free baking
Pea flour is an amazing gluten-free substitute for baking bread, pancakes, or cookies.
Made from ground dried peas, it adds a subtle flavor while boosting the nutritional value of your baked goods.
Pea flour is high in protein and fiber, making it a great choice for anyone wanting to cut down on gluten but still enjoy delicious treats.
#4
Fresh peas in salads and stir-fries
Fresh peas add a sweet crunch to salads and stir-fries.
They are low in calories but high in vitamins A, C, K, and B6.
Fresh peas can be eaten raw or lightly cooked to retain their vibrant color and nutrients.
Toss them into your favorite salad or stir-fry for an added texture and flavor.
#5
Green pea hummus as a dip
Green pea hummus makes for an interesting twist on traditional chickpea hummus.
Blending green peas with tahini, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, salt, and pepper creates a creamy dip that goes well with veggies or crackers.
This hummus is high in protein from both the peas and tahini, making it a healthy snack option.