Celery lovers, try these 5 crunchy and delicious recipes
What's the story
Celery is one of the most underrated vegetables, often ignored in favor of flashier options. However, its crisp texture and mild flavor make it a versatile ingredient for a range of recipes. From salads to snacks, celery can be the star of the show or a supporting player. Here are five crunchy celery recipes that highlight this humble vegetable's potential.
Snack time
Celery and peanut butter snack
Pairing celery with peanut butter makes for a deliciously crunchy snack that is both satisfying and nutritious.
Simply spread peanut butter on celery sticks for a quick treat that packs protein and fiber.
This combination is perfect for those looking for a healthy snack option without compromising on taste.
Adding raisins on top can give you an extra layer of sweetness, making it even more appealing.
French classic
Celery root remoulade
Celery root remoulade is a classic French dish that highlights the unique flavor of celery root.
Shredded celery root is mixed with mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice, and herbs to create a refreshing salad.
It's usually served chilled as an appetizer or side dish. The creamy dressing complements the crunchy texture of the celery root, making it an ideal accompaniment to various meals.
Fresh mix
Celery apple salad
A refreshing salad can be made by mixing thinly sliced celery with crisp apples, and a handful of walnuts or almonds, for some added crunch.
Toss these ingredients in lemon juice and olive oil for a zesty dressing that enhances their natural flavors without overpowering them.
This salad is perfect as a light lunch option or as part of a larger meal spread.
Comfort Bowl
Creamy celery soup
Creamy celery soup is a comforting dish that warms you up on cooler days while being light on the stomach.
Saute chopped onions and garlic with diced potatoes until soft, then add sliced stalks of fresh celery along with vegetable broth.
Simmer until everything is tender, and blend until smooth for a velvety texture.
Season generously with salt and pepper before serving hot.
Appetizer delight
Stuffed celery sticks
Stuffed celery sticks make an excellent appetizer choice at parties or gatherings because they are so easy to prepare, yet so deliciously satisfying.
Fill hollowed-out pieces of stalk with cream cheese mixed with herbs like dill or chives, then refrigerate until firm.
For serving, arrange them neatly on platters alongside other finger foods, like olives or cherry tomatoes, ensuring guests have plenty of options to choose from when snacking.