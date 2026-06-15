Try these nut-free ideas

5 granola mixes for a protein-rich breakfast

By Simran Jeet 10:58 am Jun 15, 202610:58 am

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Granola mixes make for a quick and healthy breakfast option, especially for those looking for a protein boost. These mixes are loaded with nuts, seeds, and grains that provide essential nutrients to kick-start your day. For those looking for nut-free options, there are plenty of crunchy granola mixes that deliver the same benefits without compromising on taste or texture. Here are five such options to consider for your morning routine.