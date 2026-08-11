Cucumber in curry? Well, it's delicious
What's the story
Monsoon brings a much-needed respite from the heat, but it also calls for a change in our diet. Cucumber, with its high water content and cooling properties, is a perfect ingredient for monsoon curries. These curries not only provide warmth but also refreshment during the damp weather. Here are five cucumber curry recipes that are perfect for the season.
Dish 1
Spicy cucumber coconut curry
This spicy cucumber coconut curry is a delightful mix of flavors. The cucumbers are cooked with coconut milk, giving it a creamy texture.
Spices like turmeric and cumin add warmth, while green chilies give it a kick.
This curry goes well with rice or flatbreads, making it a versatile dish for any meal.
Dish 2
Tangy cucumber tamarind curry
The tangy cucumber tamarind curry is a perfect mix of tanginess and spice.
Tamarind paste gives the curry its tangy flavor, while mustard seeds and curry leaves add aromatic notes.
The cucumbers are cooked until tender but retain their crunchiness, making this curry both flavorful and satisfying.
Dish 3
Mild cucumber yogurt curry
A mild cucumber yogurt curry is just what you need on a rainy day.
Yogurt makes this curry creamy without making it too spicy. Fresh coriander leaves, and a hint of lemon juice add freshness to the dish.
This one is perfect for those who prefer milder flavors but still want something comforting.
Dish 4
Sweet and spicy cucumber curry
Sweet and spicy cucumber curry hits the right notes with jaggery or sugar balancing the heat from green chilies or red chili powder.
The addition of ginger paste enhances its depth further, making it an ideal accompaniment with steamed rice or roti.
Dish 5
Cucumber lentil curry delight
Cucumber lentil curry delight combines protein-rich lentils with refreshing cucumbers in one wholesome meal option.
It is seasoned using basic ingredients like salt, pepper, and garam masala, among others, to create an aromatic experience.
This is best enjoyed hot off the stove, paired alongside your favorite bread, be it naan, paratha, or puri, depending on preference and availability.